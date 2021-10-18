Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00194272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

