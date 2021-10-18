GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:GSAH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,202. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

