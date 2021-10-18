Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

