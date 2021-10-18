Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.