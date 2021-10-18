Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $116,478.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00298590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,014,950 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.