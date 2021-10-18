Guy Grenier Sells 3,100 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,187,403.52.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$43.40. 48,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,855. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.49 and a 52 week high of C$46.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

RCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

