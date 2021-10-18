GXChain Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and $6.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001206 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,661,132 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

