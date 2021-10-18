Hacken Token Market Capitalization Reaches $42.60 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $42.60 million and $6.66 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,974,916 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

