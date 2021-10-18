Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Down 1.7%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.77 and last traded at C$37.11. Approximately 821,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,041,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.76.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 733.84, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$136.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.34 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

