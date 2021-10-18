Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $102.24 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Handshake has a market cap of $102.24 million and $844,061.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,849.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.24 or 0.06133020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00305029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.19 or 0.00993035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00415939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00272661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00267110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,547,606 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

