Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.35

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

