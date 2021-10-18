HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.30

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.30 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 2,440 ($31.88), with a volume of 213464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 289.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,359.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,191.53.

In related news, insider Peter Wilson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

