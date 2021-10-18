HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,217,715 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,217,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,376,000. Bright Health Group comprises about 6.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Bright Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,296,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,767,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.