HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys 135,138 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises about 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Zuora worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Zuora stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,537. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

