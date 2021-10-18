HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Root makes up about 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Root at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

