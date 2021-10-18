HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,441 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Progyny comprises 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,334 shares of company stock worth $30,221,268. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of PGNY opened at $55.99 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.