HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $947,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,560,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 166,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

ACVA opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

