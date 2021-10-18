HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $14.43 Million in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 392,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. Cactus accounts for 1.4% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

