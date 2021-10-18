HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $274.54 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,540,000. monday.com makes up about 26.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 16.94% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,705,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,892,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,686,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $358.71 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $425.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.70.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.