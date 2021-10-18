HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Upstart comprises about 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 148,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $9,502,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $390.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

