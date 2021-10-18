HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Tenable accounts for 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.58 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,952 shares of company stock worth $3,179,876 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

