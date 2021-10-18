HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. CVRx comprises approximately 0.6% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

