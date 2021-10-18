HarbourVest Partners LLC Sells 58,877 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,877 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical accounts for 0.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Inari Medical worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 210,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,487,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,900 shares of company stock worth $18,860,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.45 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

