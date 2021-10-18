HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. UiPath makes up 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $411,517,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $303,986,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

