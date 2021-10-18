Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

10/15/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,471 ($19.22). The stock had a trading volume of 964,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,463.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,584.10. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

