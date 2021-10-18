Harvard Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 41,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,722. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

