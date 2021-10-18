Harvard Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,281 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of NuCana worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.73. 6,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,151. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.78. NuCana plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

