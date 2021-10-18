Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $180.62 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 10.4% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $180,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.68 on Monday, hitting $329.44. The company had a trading volume of 326,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The firm has a market cap of $928.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.73. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

