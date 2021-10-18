Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $91.26 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 94,957 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 5.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $91,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.72. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $514.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.