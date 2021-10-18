Harvard Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.39. 553,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,556,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.66 and a 200 day moving average of $352.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

