Harvard Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $15,205,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD remained flat at $$165.33 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

