Harvard Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,435. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

