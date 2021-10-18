Harvard Management Co. Inc. Makes New $49.25 Million Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 408,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245,000. DaVita makes up about 2.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of DaVita as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

