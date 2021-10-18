Harvard Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,434,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,484,000. Apple accounts for about 19.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.53. 982,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.