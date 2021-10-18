Harvard Management Co. Inc. Purchases 96,667 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,667 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after purchasing an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

TXG traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $150.83. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,432. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

