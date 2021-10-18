Harvard Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,667 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies makes up 1.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.91% of PureCycle Technologies worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

