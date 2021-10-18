Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 13,238 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.