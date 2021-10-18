Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes $55.09 Million Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,509,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,088,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.90% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

