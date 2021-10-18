Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Hasbro worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $61,971,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

HAS opened at $92.47 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

