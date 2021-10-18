Hathor Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $122.51 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

