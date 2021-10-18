Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $7.24

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $106.55 million and $4.86 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00011552 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.67 or 0.06120951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $622.77 or 0.00994067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00084929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.22 or 0.00413772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00270545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00261159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,723,516 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

