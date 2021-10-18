HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $466.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

