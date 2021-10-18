Head-To-Head Comparison: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 24.02 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.68 Genfit $8.86 million 19.01 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.24

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genfit 0 1 2 0 2.67

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.12%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.91%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Volatility and Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Genfit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

