Head-To-Head Comparison: Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) vs. Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Preformed Line Products and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products 6.38% 10.87% 6.84% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Preformed Line Products and Roth CH Acquisition III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Roth CH Acquisition III has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Roth CH Acquisition III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roth CH Acquisition III is more favorable than Preformed Line Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preformed Line Products and Roth CH Acquisition III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products $466.45 million 0.70 $29.80 million N/A N/A Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co. engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The PLP-USA segment involves in manufacturing traditional products primarily supporting domestic energy, telecommunications, and solar products. The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific segments focuses on supporting energy, telecommunications, data communication, and solar products in each respective geographical region. The company was founded by Thomas F. Peterson in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

