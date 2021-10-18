Head-To-Head Comparison: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vedanta alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Vedanta and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Vedanta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.57 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.80 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12%

Summary

Vedanta beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.