Head to Head Survey: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 11.49% 31.63% 5.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Membership Collective Group and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boyd Gaming 0 1 10 0 2.91

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Boyd Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming $2.18 billion 3.42 -$134.70 million ($0.15) -442.33

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boyd Gaming.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casinos, breweries, resorts and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

