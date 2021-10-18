HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93. 696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.