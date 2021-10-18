Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 996,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.19 and a 52-week high of C$4.95. The firm has a market cap of C$966.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.