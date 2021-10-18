Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.95

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 410934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWX. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.13 million and a P/E ratio of 120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

