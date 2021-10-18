Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.26 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.