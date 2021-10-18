HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $141.48. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,898. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

